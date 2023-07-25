Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Receives $330.58 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $330.58.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $390.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $300.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $328.00 to $351.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th.

Penumbra Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PEN stock opened at $302.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,891.68 and a beta of 0.53. Penumbra has a 52 week low of $127.80 and a 52 week high of $348.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.86.

Insider Transactions at Penumbra

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. Penumbra had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $241.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Penumbra will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arani Bose sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.87, for a total transaction of $1,429,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,208,152.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.98, for a total transaction of $3,121,924.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arani Bose sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.87, for a total transaction of $1,429,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 182,629 shares in the company, valued at $52,208,152.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,325 shares of company stock valued at $11,839,865. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penumbra

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEN. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Penumbra by 21.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Penumbra by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Penumbra by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Penumbra by 116.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 281.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

