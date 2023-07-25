Analysts Set Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) Target Price at GBX 582.63

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 582.63 ($7.47).

RMV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC raised Rightmove to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 530 ($6.80) to GBX 645 ($8.27) in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 540 ($6.92) target price for the company.

Shares of LON:RMV opened at GBX 550 ($7.05) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,391.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 530.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 553.83. Rightmove has a 52-week low of GBX 437.80 ($5.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 669 ($8.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.04, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

