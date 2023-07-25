Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Receives $44.22 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.11.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MRUS shares. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Merus from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Merus from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Merus from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merus

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRUS. Braidwell LP purchased a new position in Merus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,910,000. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Merus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,970,000. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in Merus by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,613,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,687,000 after buying an additional 787,340 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Merus by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,590,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,606,000 after buying an additional 539,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in Merus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,963,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Merus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRUS opened at $25.96 on Friday. Merus has a fifty-two week low of $12.03 and a fifty-two week high of $30.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.51.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.21. Merus had a negative net margin of 350.08% and a negative return on equity of 55.80%. The business had revenue of $13.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merus will post -3.52 EPS for the current year.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

