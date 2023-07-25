Brokerages Set JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD) PT at GBX 349.38

Shares of JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 349.38 ($4.48).

A number of brokerages have commented on JD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 215 ($2.76) to GBX 210 ($2.69) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.21) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.98) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.69) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

Insider Activity at JD Sports Fashion

In other JD Sports Fashion news, insider Andy Long acquired 20,000 shares of JD Sports Fashion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 144 ($1.85) per share, for a total transaction of £28,800 ($36,927.81). 52.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JD Sports Fashion Trading Down 0.2 %

JD Sports Fashion Increases Dividend

Shares of JD opened at GBX 157.10 ($2.01) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.13. The company has a market capitalization of £8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5,246.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 151.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 162.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a GBX 0.67 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.39%. This is a positive change from JD Sports Fashion’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. JD Sports Fashion’s payout ratio is currently 3,333.33%.

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

(Get Free Report

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.