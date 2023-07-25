Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Receives $30.07 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.87.

CTRA has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Coterra Energy stock opened at $26.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.88. Coterra Energy has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $32.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 45.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Equities analysts predict that Coterra Energy will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coterra Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTRA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,267,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $305,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $3,011,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,218,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Free Report

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.