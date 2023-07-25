Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Receives $12.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.25.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on Marathon Digital from $13.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Digital

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 80.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Marathon Digital by 83.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Marathon Digital by 153.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Marathon Digital by 96.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. 31.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Digital Stock Performance

Shares of MARA stock opened at $16.42 on Friday. Marathon Digital has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $19.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 5.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 16.22 and a quick ratio of 16.22.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 25.22% and a negative net margin of 569.32%. The business had revenue of $51.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.95 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

