Brokerages Set Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Target Price at $3.40

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.40.
A number of research firms have recently commented on BIRD. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Allbirds from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Allbirds from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Allbirds from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.
Allbirds Stock Performance
Shares of Allbirds stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.72. The company has a market cap of $230.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.64. Allbirds has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $5.74.
Institutional Trading of Allbirds
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allbirds by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,789 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allbirds by 226.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 9,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Allbirds during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.96% of the company’s stock.
Allbirds Company Profile
Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Allbirds
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- 3 Housing Stocks to Avoid as Interest Rates Rise
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- AMC: Is a Big Squeeze in the Coming Attractions?
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- Rivian: A Roaring Rise Or Time To Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.