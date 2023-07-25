Brokerages Set CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) PT at $11.83

Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.83.

A number of analysts recently commented on CCCS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th.

In other news, SVP Marc Fredman sold 21,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $219,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 375,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,757,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Marc Fredman sold 21,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $219,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 375,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,757,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rodney Christo sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $140,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,220 shares of company stock valued at $3,147,606 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 50,231 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 16.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 8,922 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 188.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 493,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 322,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCCS stock opened at $10.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 269.07 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day moving average is $9.53. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $11.40.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.03 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 8.62%. CCC Intelligent Solutions’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

