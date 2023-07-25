Brokerages Set Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) PT at $62.89

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.89.

Several analysts have issued reports on HRMY shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of HRMY opened at $35.43 on Friday. Harmony Biosciences has a 12 month low of $29.81 and a 12 month high of $62.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 40.19% and a return on equity of 49.67%. The business had revenue of $119.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.21 million. Research analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $43,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 25.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 1,910.4% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. It offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

