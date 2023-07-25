Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Receives $265.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $265.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WTW shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $255.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $259.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $303.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $260.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $232.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $228.81 and a 200 day moving average of $235.43. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52 week low of $197.30 and a 52 week high of $258.93.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 12.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.70%.

Insider Activity at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $578,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,455,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,587,855. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Willis Towers Watson Public

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2,844.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,985,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,237 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,426,000. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1,754.2% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 534,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,709,000 after purchasing an additional 505,602 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 11,598.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 485,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,796,000 after purchasing an additional 481,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,241,000. 92.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.