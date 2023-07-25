Brokerages Set Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Price Target at $13.71

Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Ready Capital Price Performance

RC stock opened at $11.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.17. Ready Capital has a 12 month low of $9.36 and a 12 month high of $14.19.

Ready Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 21.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,225,000 after buying an additional 141,736 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 128.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 29,678 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 86.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 26,781 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 12.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 607,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,145,000 after acquiring an additional 65,079 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter worth $966,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

About Ready Capital

(Get Free Report

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Featured Stories

