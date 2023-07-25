First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Receives $23.38 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.38.

A number of equities analysts have commented on INBK shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $20.00 to $16.50 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:INBK opened at $19.00 on Friday. First Internet Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $39.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.51 and a 200 day moving average of $18.61. The firm has a market cap of $169.21 million, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

First Internet Bancorp ( NASDAQ:INBK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $25.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.65 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.92%.

In other First Internet Bancorp news, Director Aasif M. Bade bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.76 per share, for a total transaction of $107,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 14,000 shares of company stock worth $150,640. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 148.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 521.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 5,450.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Internet Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, commercial and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

