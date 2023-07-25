Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TVTX. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Travere Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of TVTX opened at $15.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.22. Travere Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Travere Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TVTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $56.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 236.09% and a negative net margin of 130.98%. Equities analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TVTX. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 551.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 2,540.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

