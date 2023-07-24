Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Boosts Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 873 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.1% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.53.

Insider Activity

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

In other news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $6,355,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,770,831.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 354,203 shares of company stock worth $41,055,309. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $110.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.59. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.52 and a 12 month high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.03%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

