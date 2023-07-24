Strategy Asset Managers LLC Makes New Investment in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 9,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 187.9% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $80.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.83. The stock has a market cap of $100.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.27 and a 1-year high of $89.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.72%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at $8,606,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,013.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.05.

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

