AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 802 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.0% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. HSBC started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

AbbVie Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ABBV opened at $143.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $168.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.56.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

