SkyOak Wealth LLC Purchases 167 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,725 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,425,416,000. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 9,117.8% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,582,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $49,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532,540 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth about $262,167,000. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.2 %

CVS opened at $75.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.82 and a 200 day moving average of $76.67. The company has a market cap of $96.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $66.34 and a 12 month high of $107.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.11.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

