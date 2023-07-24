NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital decreased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NextEra Energy stock opened at $75.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $153.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.03 and a 200-day moving average of $75.93. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.64 and a 52 week high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.36.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

