Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC decreased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,109 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,354 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,743 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $17,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $457,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 83,047 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,185,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 229,210 shares of company stock worth $26,228,475. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NIKE Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $133.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.03.

NKE opened at $109.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $167.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

