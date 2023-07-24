11,282 Shares in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Bought by Leo Brokerage LLC

Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,282 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,425,416,000. Edmp Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 9,117.8% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,582,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $49,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532,540 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at about $262,167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. TheStreet downgraded CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CVS Health Trading Up 0.2 %

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $75.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $96.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.82 and a 200-day moving average of $76.67. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $66.34 and a 12-month high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.87%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.