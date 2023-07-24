Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Acquires New Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 942 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,791 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,690,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Boeing by 7.6% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,844 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA opened at $211.80 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.58. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $120.99 and a twelve month high of $223.91.

Insider Activity

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.75) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.14.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.