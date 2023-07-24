Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Sells 1,724 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,195 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 1.4% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Adobe by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,507,218 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,194,412,000 after purchasing an additional 123,726 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,757,029,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Adobe by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,591,503 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,545,179,000 after purchasing an additional 20,678 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Adobe by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,241,145 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,427,273,000 after purchasing an additional 13,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $520.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $456.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $393.73. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $539.00. The stock has a market cap of $237.12 billion, a PE ratio of 49.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADBE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.19.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total transaction of $1,444,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 372,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,549,080.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,600 shares of company stock worth $21,640,796 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

