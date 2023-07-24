Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,212 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Tesla by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,639 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 43.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $260.02 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $239.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $314.67. The company has a market capitalization of $824.13 billion, a PE ratio of 73.66, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $1,113,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,089,733.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $1,113,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,089,733.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,991,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,230 shares of company stock valued at $15,145,299 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.30.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

