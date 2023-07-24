Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Has $5.93 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 6.8% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 19.5% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 836.7% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.3 %

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $375.63 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $387.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $359.50 and its 200 day moving average is $331.68.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

