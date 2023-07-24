Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Has $6.06 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 2.2% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 19.5% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 836.7% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ opened at $375.63 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $387.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $359.50 and a 200-day moving average of $331.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

