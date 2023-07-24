Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Has $2.47 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of IVV opened at $454.60 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $458.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $435.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $415.76. The stock has a market cap of $339.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

