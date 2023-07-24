Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Purchases 1,941 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,630,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,243,000 after buying an additional 116,654 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 43,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 19,305 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 440.5% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,156,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $502,000. Institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $45.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.63. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $51.57. The company has a market cap of $81.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 120.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

