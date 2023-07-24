Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stake Lifted by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 63.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,025 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 58.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 387.8% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth $29,000. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $158.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $426.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.94. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.06 and a 52 week high of $159.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total value of $1,346,852.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 171,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,128,977.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total value of $1,346,852.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 171,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,128,977.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,208,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,177,843 in the last 90 days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

