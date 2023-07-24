Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 3,764 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,365 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,764 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 673 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the first quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 22,785 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,475 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research raised Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.82.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 2.2 %

ABT stock opened at $114.29 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $115.69. The stock has a market cap of $198.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

