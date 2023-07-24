Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 533,983 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,951 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 0.9% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $120,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Visa by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864,340 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Visa by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,100,136 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,616,564,000 after buying an additional 2,216,275 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,221,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,683,673,000 after buying an additional 640,839 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 116,608.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,090,978,000 after buying an additional 24,483,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $3,067,232,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,755,623.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,755,623.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,727 shares of company stock valued at $38,891,141. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.88.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $239.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $448.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $231.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.47. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $245.37.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

