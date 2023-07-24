iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) is Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s 2nd Largest Position

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 4.6% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $217,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,905 shares in the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ TLT opened at $101.73 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.10. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.85 and a 52 week high of $120.69.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.2777 per share. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Articles

