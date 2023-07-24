Strategy Asset Managers LLC Trims Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 41,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 9,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 611,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Guggenheim cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.36.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $75.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.93. The stock has a market cap of $153.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $69.64 and a one year high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.65%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.