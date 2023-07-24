Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Position Increased by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 4.0% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $10,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $146.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $106.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $147.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.99 and its 200 day moving average is $140.00.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

