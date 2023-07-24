PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,938,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 201,832 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $53,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PPL by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,229,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,238 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,900,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,642,000 after acquiring an additional 373,725 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PPL by 6.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,884,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,969,000 after buying an additional 775,294 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in PPL by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,266,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,781,000 after purchasing an additional 970,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in PPL by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,019,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,885 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PPL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.71.

PPL Stock Performance

PPL stock opened at $27.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $23.47 and a 12 month high of $31.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. PPL had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Further Reading

