Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,422 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $8,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PXD. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 84,950 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $19,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 42.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,212 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $17,404,000 after purchasing an additional 25,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,991 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PXD opened at $215.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.41. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $274.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $3.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PXD has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $271.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $253.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

