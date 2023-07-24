Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 7.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in American Express by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,360 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in American Express by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,600 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,703,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its position in American Express by 6.5% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 4,100 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on AXP. 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.06.

American Express Stock Down 3.9 %

AXP opened at $170.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.97. The company has a market cap of $126.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.69.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.42%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

