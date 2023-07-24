Strategy Asset Managers LLC Purchases New Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $340,672,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 489.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,180 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,042,000 after buying an additional 1,293,260 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $101,642,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 51.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,636,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,801,000 after buying an additional 554,438 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on DFS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $105.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $87.64 and a 12-month high of $122.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.19.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 29.07%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.40%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

