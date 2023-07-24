Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 28,853 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 520,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,853 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 0.7% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $84,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Chevron by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after buying an additional 3,711,923 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after buying an additional 24,467,521 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $3,058,235,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,393,138,000 after purchasing an additional 189,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,164,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,542,358,000 after purchasing an additional 354,084 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chevron from $198.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.58.

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock opened at $158.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $300.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.46 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

