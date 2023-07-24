1900 Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,476 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,008,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,993,612,000 after acquiring an additional 585,226 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Home Depot by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,918,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,402 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,435,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,899,964,000 after purchasing an additional 607,480 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $3,740,875,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,472,867,000 after buying an additional 10,984,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD opened at $320.47 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $302.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $322.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Home Depot from $318.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.50.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

