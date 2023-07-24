Park Place Capital Corp Has $540,000 Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 151.2% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE DFS opened at $105.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.19. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $87.64 and a 12-month high of $122.50. The company has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.44.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.16). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.96 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DFS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.50.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

