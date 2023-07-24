Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $8.10 Million Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $8,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,070,000 after buying an additional 1,167,553 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,065,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,604,000 after buying an additional 1,322,495 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,052,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,215,000 after buying an additional 94,157 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $858,070,000. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,803,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,807,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EL opened at $179.66 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.93 and a 200-day moving average of $228.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.02. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.05 and a 52 week high of $284.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.71%.

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $278.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $315.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.83.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

