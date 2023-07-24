Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,690 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $5,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

MKC stock opened at $88.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.66 and a 200-day moving average of $82.75. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $70.60 and a 12-month high of $94.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.58.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 60.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $3,592,338.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,365,301.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MKC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.40.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.