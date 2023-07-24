Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Lowered to $110.00 at Evercore ISI

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $130.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.18% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Macquarie cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.77.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of DIS opened at $87.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.86. The stock has a market cap of $159.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.28. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Insider Activity

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walt Disney

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 22,821 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its position in Walt Disney by 5.3% in the second quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 9,443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 7.1% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,298 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,203 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 0.9% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 170,488 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $15,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.