Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,456,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.95% of Cardinal Health worth $185,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,751,000 after buying an additional 457,777 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,748,000 after acquiring an additional 511,826 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,594,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,155,000 after acquiring an additional 161,667 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,876,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $93.19 on Monday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.26 and a fifty-two week high of $95.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.52. The company has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.56, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.79.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $50.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.63 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 81.55% and a net margin of 0.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on CAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.