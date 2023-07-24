Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,320 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 2.6% in the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,982 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $659,000. Lipe & Dalton grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 9,920 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 253,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $32,373,000 after buying an additional 7,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Up 3.3 %

QCOM stock opened at $124.72 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $156.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.89. The firm has a market cap of $138.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. Mizuho dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.92.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.