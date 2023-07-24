Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,008 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 278.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 171.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.19.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,387,347.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,387,347.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,600 shares of company stock valued at $21,640,796 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ADBE opened at $520.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $539.00. The company has a market capitalization of $237.12 billion, a PE ratio of 49.64, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $456.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $393.73.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

