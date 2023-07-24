Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 366,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.25% of Biogen worth $101,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 1,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Biogen by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Stock Performance

BIIB opened at $276.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $293.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.79. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.65 and a 12-month high of $319.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.15. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current year.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Biogen from $307.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $347.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Biogen from $380.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Biogen from $349.00 to $371.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.19.

Insider Activity at Biogen

In other Biogen news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.