Park Place Capital Corp Reduces Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Park Place Capital Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 21.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $1,308,000. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 18,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IWR stock opened at $75.39 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.28 and a 200 day moving average of $70.58. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.73 and a 52 week high of $75.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.