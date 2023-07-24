Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 224.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 12,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts have recently commented on GPC shares. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.
Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $156.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $141.90 and a 52 week high of $187.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.91.
Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.10. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.
Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.
