Arkadios Wealth Advisors Invests $368,000 in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABNB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 9.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,709,000 after purchasing an additional 63,601 shares in the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter worth approximately $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Airbnb by 22.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Airbnb by 27.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter worth approximately $2,125,000. 41.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $3,359,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,363,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944,239,354.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 333,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total value of $41,733,166.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,766,769 shares in the company, valued at $596,799,478.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $3,359,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,363,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944,239,354.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,427,045 shares of company stock valued at $300,387,637. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Airbnb Stock Up 2.4 %

A number of research firms recently commented on ABNB. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Airbnb from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Airbnb from $130.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Airbnb from $112.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded Airbnb from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.19.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $148.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $95.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.21. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $81.91 and a one year high of $149.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 23.30%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Recommended Stories

